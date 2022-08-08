Jackson apartment complex helps community with back to school giveaway

By WAPT Staff

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — An apartment complex in Jackson took Saturday afternoon to give back to the community with a back to school giveaway.

Several organizations partnered together to help give away school supplies to parents and children at the Berwood Apartments on Forest Avenue.

“Since they’ve been homeschooled and the COVID and everything that was going on, we wanted them to be well equipped.” said Berwood Apartments property manager Barbara Cox.

“We thought it would be nice to help them out because so much is going on and parents are strapped for money.”

Several back to school events are scheduled for Sunday. School supplies will be given out at Greenway Drive, Valley Street and Lee’s Heavenly BBQ in Edwards. Free back to school haircuts will be available at Hair Explosion in West Jackson.

