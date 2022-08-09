How to follow Tuesday’s primary elections

By Rachel Janfaza, Melissa Holzberg DePalo, Ethan Cohen, Clara Grudberg and Nicholas Anastacio, CNN

It’s primary election day in Vermont, Connecticut, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Vermont is on the edge of history as the state prepares to send a woman to Congress for the first time, there’s a competitive Republican gubernatorial race in Wisconsin and a new member of Congress will be elected in Minnesota in the special election to replace the late Rep. Jim Hagedorn.

Here’s everything you need to know:

In Wisconsin, there is a competitive Republican primary between former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and businessman Tim Michels. The winner will face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is unopposed for renomination. Republican Sen. Ron Johnson is also up for reelection this year. The Democratic primary to oppose him had been highly competitive until late July, when Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes’ top opponents dropped out and endorsed him. Johnson is facing minor competition for the GOP nod.

In Vermont, all four of the top contenders running to fill the state’s at large congressional seat currently held by Democratic Rep. Peter Welch, who is running for retiring Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy’s Senate seat, are women — which means the state is poised to make history this November by sending a woman to Congress for the first time, since the seat is solidly blue. It is the last US state to do so.

In Minnesota, Democratic Gov. Tim Walz faces only marginal competition for renomination, and he’ll likely face vaccine skeptical doctor and former GOP state Sen. Scott Jensen in November. Jensen’s top challengers dropped out after he won the party’s endorsement at the state convention in May.

Minnesota will also hold a special election on Tuesday in its 1st Congressional District to fill the seat left vacant by the death of GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn. Republican Brad Finstad, an ex-US Agriculture Department official, and Democratic Farmer Labor party candidate Jeff Ettinger, the former CEO of Hormel Foods are facing off to be the newest member of Congress. Republicans are favored to hold the seat.

And there are a number of House primaries — with both Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar and Betty McCollum facing primary challengers in Minnesota.

In Connecticut, Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont are up for reelection but unopposed in their primaries. There will be a Republican primary in the 5th Congressional District, and both Democratic and Republican primaries for Secretary of State.

What time do polls close?

In Vermont, polls close at 7 p.m. ET. Mail-in ballots are due to clerk’s offices by close of business on August 8 or to the polling place by close of polls on August 9.

In Connecticut, polls close at 8 p.m. ET. Mail-in ballots must be returned in-person by August 8 or by mail by poll close on August 9.

In Minnesota, polls close at 9 p.m. ET. Mail-in ballots must be returned by hand by 3 p.m. on August 9 or by mail by poll close on August 9.

In Wisconsin, polls close at 9 p.m. ET. Mail-in ballots are due by close of polls on August 9.

