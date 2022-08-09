Mastriano, Pa. nominee, cuts short interview with 1/6 panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Republican governor nominee Doug Mastriano has appeared briefly before the Jan. 6 committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection. Mastriano was outside the Capitol that day and helped organize efforts in Pennsylvania to submit alternate electors beholden to Trump. Mastriano appeared for less than 15 minutes Tuesday, his attorney Timothy Parlatore said. Parlatore says his client wanted to record the proceeding and questioned the panel’s validity. Mastriano is one of two people expected to provide private interviews Tuesday before the committee, according to a person familiar with the situation and granted anonymity to discuss it. The committee issued the subpoena for Mastriano back in February.

By LISA MASCARO and MARK SCOLFORO Associated Press

