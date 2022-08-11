1 hurt after car falls from parking garage at Saint Thomas Midtown

By Chuck Morris and Brendan Tierney

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A woman was rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning when her car fell off the upper level of a parking garage.

The red pickup truck fell four stories out of the parking garage at Saint Thomas Hospital and landed on its roof in the garden area below.

Metro Police said a 73-year-old woman was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital in critical condition.

The roof of the truck was smashed, and the wheels were tangled in snapped safety wires that are designed to stop a car from falling out of the parking garage like this.

“We’ll be looking into whether she was coming or going from an appointment here,” Lt. James Williams said. “There are no signs of impairment. She was wearing her seatbelt. We’ll look to see if she had a medical issue prior to the crash or if any other vehicle factors or anything like that would have played a role.”

Police tape was put up around piles of broken glass and car parts that were left behind after the red pickup truck was flipped over and towed away.

Martin’s Wrecker Service employee Tyler McLaughlin said he wasn’t expecting anything like what he found when first getting a call about the crash. He has responded to countless wreck scenes before but said this one looked like a movie set and the woman was lucky to get out alive.

“That’s nothing short of a miracle,” McLaughlin said. “That’s about all I can say about that. A lot of people don’t walk out of something like that.”

The name of the woman has not been released as police work to identify her family. Officers said she is from Middle Tennessee.

The damaged part of the Saint Thomas Hospital parking garage has been closed until repairs can be made. The rest of the garage remains open.

