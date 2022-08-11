Police: Man found with blasting caps in carry-on at Pittsburgh International Airport

By MADELINE BARTOS

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was arrested after police said TSA officers at the Pittsburgh International Airport found two blasting caps in his carry-on bag.

Police said Jose Alonzo Valenzuela of Midland, Texas had the electric blasting caps in his bag because he uses them for his job, though they didn’t specify what his job is.

Investigators said he was stopped just before 9 a.m. Thursday at the main security checkpoint. County police were called, and both the FBI and ATF were notified.

County police charged Valenzuela with criminal attempt – carrying explosives on conveyances and possession of a prohibited offensive weapon.

He may also be subject to civil penalties from the TSA, police said.

