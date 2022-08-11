Sheriff: Swans found decapitated in Lake Fenton case done, prosecutor will decide if to issue charges

By James Paxson

LAKE FENTON, Michigan (WNEM) — Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced Wednesday their investigation of three swans found decapitated over the weekend has ended.

The sheriff said Genesee county Prosecutor David Leyton will review the case.

Deputies found the swans on Saturday at about 2 p.m. between Rocky Point and south of Case Island.

Swanson said the swans were caught in the path of a rope with a jet ski on one end, and a tube on the other.

“As they wrapped the rope around, and they were being pulled, that rope cut the heads off of these three swans,” Swanson said.

