Missouri police find elderly man in woods after he went missing

By Melanie Johnson

Click here for updates on this story

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Missouri (KMOV) — St. Charles County Police reunited a missing elderly man with his family following an extensive search.

The 84-year-old is legally blind and suffers from Dementia.

“The family saw that his door was open on Friday and his light was on and he wasn’t there,” says Sgt. Daniel Asher of the St. Charles County Police Department. “It was determination. We knew we had to find him.”

Officers searched 29 acres of rocky and wooded terrain for two hours until they spotted a sign of life.

“We realized he was still alive when we actually saw him in the woods kneeling facing away from us,” says Sgt. Asher. “We yelled his name and he started screaming and we went down there and were able to get ahold of him and carry him out the woods.”

The elderly man was found badly dehydrated but still alive. He went without food or water for almost three days.

Sgt Asher, a 26-year veteran of the force, and his team tell News 4 they were not going to give up until they brought him home.

St. Charles County Police are encouraging families with loved ones with memory disorders or developmental disabilities to sign up for Care Trak.

The program is a collaboration between police, hospitals, and caregivers to easily find vulnerable individuals using a tracking device. For more information call 636-949-7400.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.