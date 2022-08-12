Siblings offer free concert to benefit Kennedy Krieger Institute

By WJZ Staff

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Want to kick off your Saturday evening on a high note? You’re in luck. A pair of local siblings and violinists are putting on a concert Saturday for a good cause.

The concert by young virtuosos Maggie and Matthew Schneider is set for 5 p.m. Saturday at Johns Hopkins University’s Shriver Hall. It will benefit the Kennedy Krieger Institute.

Last year, the pair raised nearly $10,000 for the nonprofit group, which aims to improve the lives of children and adults who have neurological, rehabilitative and developmental needs.

“I like to know I’m making a change in the world with what I do,” 10-year-old Maggie said.

The Schneiders spend several hours each day honing their craft. They routinely travel to New York on Saturday to study at a pre-college musical program, according to their website.

They’re the children of Dr. Jeffrey Schneider and Dr. Hyon Schneider, a pianist who studied at The Juilliard School before she went off to college, the website said.

Dr. Hyon Schneider said the pair practice extensively because they’re always preparing for their next concert.

“They’ve made the commitment,” Hyon said. “When you direct your life toward a goal that is bigger than yourself, life has so much more to give back.”

On Saturday, the siblings will be joined by the Solisti Ensemble. Tickets are free, but donations and gifts that will benefit the Kennedy Krieger Institute are welcomed.

