Sky take No. 2 seed in playoffs after cruising past Mercury

PHOENIX (AP) — Azura Stevens scored 17 points and Chicago wrapped up the regular season with an 82-67 victory over Phoenix. Chicago, the defending WNBA champion, had an opportunity to take the No. 1 playoff seed had Las Vegas lost its regular-season finale earlier on Sunday. However, the Aces defeated Seattle 109-100 to clinch the top seed. Allie Quigley added 14 points, Emma Meesseman 11 and Kahleah Copper 11 for the Sky, which will open defense of their league title as the No. 2 seed against seventh-seeded New York. Eighth-seeded Phoenix will face Las Vegas in the first round.

