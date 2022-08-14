US congressional delegation visits Taiwan

By Eric Cheung, CNN

A US congressional delegation led by Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Ed Markey has arrived in Taipei on an unannounced two-day visit, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou said in a statement on Sunday night.

The delegation also consists of Democratic Reps. John Garamendi, Alan Lowenthal and Don Beyer, and Republican Rep. Aumua Amata Coleman Radewagen, the statement added.

The group will meet with Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu during the visit, and will also hold discussions with the Taiwanese parliament’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense committee on security and trade issues, the ministry said.

The foreign ministry added that it sincerely welcomed the delegation, and thanked them for demonstrating the US’ strong support toward Taiwan despite escalating tensions with Beijing.

The visit follows a trip by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan earlier this month, which caused an uproar in US-Chinese relations.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

