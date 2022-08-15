94-year-old Lafayette man among competitors in national diving championship

By Cornell W. Barnard

Click here for updates on this story

NOVATO, California (KGO) — In the North Bay, a championship diving competition is happening this weekend, bringing the best of the best together in one pool. A 94-year-old East Bay man is among those diving in.

Divers from across the country are making a splash at this year’s USA Masters Summer Diving Championship at College of Marin in Novato.

Bob Sherman from Lafayette wouldn’t miss his chance on the 3-meter springboard.

At 94 years old, Sherman is a living legend on the diving circuit.

“My specialty is probably a front dive with a full twist,” Sherman said.

A Navy Veteran of World War II, Bob has been in the water since he was a kid and even founded the Sherman Swim School in Lafayette.

“I learned to swim in the Oakland Estuary when I was four or five years old,” he said.

He’s been diving for more than 50 years.

“He was one of the founders of this event. He comes out and does incredible things, and he’s got the whole country cheering for him,” said Miranda Maas from Dive Lab.

On Sunday, Sherman will dive off the 5-meter platform.

He’s done backflips off the 5-meter before, making it look easy.

Sherman checked the competition roster and no surprise, he’s in a league of his own again.

“Unfortunately, I don’t think there’s anyone in my age group,” he said.

It’s true. Few divers are willing to take the plunge into their 90s but Sherman is and explains why he may never retire.

“I’ve got to stay vertical at my age. I have friends who can’t stay vertical, and it scares the hell out of me,” he said.

You can find Sherman and other divers in the pool competing all weekend. We wish him luck, not that he needs it.

“It’s thrilling what could be more exciting.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.