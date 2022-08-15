Bryce Dallas Howard says she was paid less than Chris Pratt for ‘Jurassic World’ films

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

In case you were convinced otherwise, Bryce Dallas Howard reports that the gender pay gap is not extinct.

The actress, speaking to Insider, said she was paid “so much less” than her co-star Chris Pratt for their work in the “Jurassic World” films, released in 2015, 2018 and 2022.

“When I started negotiating for ‘Jurassic,’ it was 2014, and it was a different world, and I was at a great disadvantage,” she said. “And, unfortunately, you have to sign up for three movies, and so your deals are set.”

Eventually, she said, she discussed the disparity with Pratt, who took action to get his co-star equal terms on other franchise-related opportunities, like games and theme park rides.

“He literally told me: ‘You guys don’t even have to do anything. I’m gonna do all the negotiating. We’re gonna be paid the same, and you don’t have to think about this, Bryce,'” Howard said. “And I love him so much for doing that. I really do, because I’ve been paid more for those kinds of things than I ever was for the movie.”

CNN has reached out to Howard’s representative for further comment.

In the films, Howard stars as Claire Dearing, the Jurassic World operations manager, and Pratt plays Owen Grady, a Velociraptor expert and dinosaur handler.

“Jurassic World: Dominion,” the sixth film in the Jurassic Park franchise, brought in an estimated $143.3 million in its opening weekend.

