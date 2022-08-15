Julian Love to be wild card in Martindale’s Giants defense

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Julian Love had a busy offseason, and the New York Giants safety will probably have an even busier football season. Instead of picking out flowers, cakes, honeymoon sites for his wedding to his high school sweetheart and now wife, Julia, Love is getting ready to be the wild card in Wink Martindale’s attack-from-all-angles defense. In addition to being a safety, the fourth-year veteran has played in the box, in the slot, blitzed and done many things meant to confuse the opposition. Love played in 17 games last season and has moved into the starting lineup with the release of Logan Ryan.

