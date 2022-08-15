Orleans Justice Center protest ends with inmates taken to maximum security facility

By Eli Brand

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office released a statement Sunday night saying they conducted a joint operation with the Louisiana Department of Corrections to clear a pod of protesters in the Orleans Justice Center.

Protesters had been barricaded in that pod since Thursday, demanding things like more visitation and recreation time. The OPSO say they worked to deescalate the situation before using force. Here is the full statement from OPSO.

“Today, the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Department of Corrections conducted a joint operation to end what had been a nonviolent protest with residents of the high-level security pod inside the Orleans Justice Center.

“The decision was made to enter the pod after residents triggered the sprinkler system and started to flood the pod. The operation began at, approximately, 8:38 p.m. Six residents were immediately removed from OJC and will be transported to a DOC maximum-security facility.

“Since Friday, residents of the high-security pod, 2E, had refused to enter their cells and comply with OPSO commands to remove barricades from entryways to their pod.

“Sheriff’s deputies had employed best practices throughout the standoff and used every opportunity to deescalate the situation and not use force. Attempts by OPSO negotiators to defuse the situation were consistently rebuffed by resident leaders on the pod.

“All residents were screened by WellPath for injuries and we will update the community on any injuries sustained and provide a detailed report.

