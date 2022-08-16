OSU-OKC nursing students pass national licensing exam at 100% rate

By KOCO Staff

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — The first class of Oklahoma State University-Oklahoma City’s newest nursing program passed its licensing exam at a 100% rate.

University officials said all nine graduates of OSU-OKC’s inaugural LPN/paramedic to registered nurse class passed the national licensure test to become registered nurses on the first attempt.

OSU-OKC created a dedicated cohort in 2020 for LPNs and paramedics to become registered nurses as a separate pathway in addition to the traditional two-year program.

“Support from both our advisory committee and from campus administration were integral to development of this pathway,” Tracy Edwards, Nurse Science department head, said in a news release. “This initiative recognizes the student’s existing skills and knowledge, thus decreasing the time it takes them to graduate and start working at the bedside.”

