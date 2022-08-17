Firefighters discover apparent human remains in Chatsworth

By MATTHEW RODRIGUEZ

LOS ANGELES, California (KCAL/KCBS) — Los Angeles firefighters discovered apparent human remains while they were battling a nearby blaze in Chatsworth.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, crews were battling a fire on 11160 North De Soto Avenue when they discovered a set of bones.

Multiple agencies including the Los Angeles Police Department, LAFD arson crews and the Los Angeles Coroner began their investigation after the fire was extinguished.

The fire burned an estimated two acres.

