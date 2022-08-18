Former JPD officer sentenced after being convicted in man’s 2019 death

By Ross Adams

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — A former Jackson police officer has been sentenced to prison.

Anthony Fox was convicted on culpable negligence manslaughter charges in the 2019 death of George Robinson, 62. Hinds County Circuit Judge Adrienne Wooten sentenced Fox to 20 years in prison, but suspended 15 of the years, saying Fox will serve five years. When Fox is released from prison, he will be placed under five years’ supervision and has been ordered to not have contact with the victim’s family.

Fox was accused of pulling Robinson from his car on Jones Avenue and repeatedly striking him in the head and chest back in January 2019. Robinson died two days later.

Fox was a decorated officer. The Jackson Police Department named him Officer of the Year in 2014. In 2015, he was hailed as a hero after rescuing his K9 partner from a burning cruiser.

He left JPD and was serving as a Clinton police officer. Clinton Police Chief Ford Hayman testified during the sentencing hearing on behalf of Fox.

“He is a perfect police officer,” Hayman said. “I can stand up here today and tell you that the city of Clinton is better and safer because of the effort Anthony has provided to us.”

Wooten said she also received 48 letters supporting Fox. The judge said only one of the letters acknowledged Robinson’s death.

Robinson’s sister and a few other Fox supporters also testified Tuesday.

“I just wanted justice for George,” said Robinson’s sister Bettersten Wade. “I just wanted to know who actually killed my brother.”

“I’m going to respect what the judge said,” Tina Wallace, a retired police officer, said. “Of course, I came here with the expectation of something different.”

Two other police officers were charged in this case, but the charges were dismissed.

