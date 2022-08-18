Skip to Content
Salinas middle school teacher sentenced to 40 years for sexual abuse of kids

Salinas middle school teacher Robert Dunham was sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexual abuse of kids.
By Josh Copitch

    SALINAS, California (KSBW) — A Salinas middle school teacher has been sentenced to decades of prison time for sexually abusing kids.

Robert Dunham, 56, was a teacher at Harden Middle School when he abused multiple students and molested another two, police say.

Dunham was sentenced to 40 years in state prison. He pleaded no contest to all charges.

After getting an initial report by a student of four years of abuse, police found four more victims who said they were abused or inappropriately touched.

“Throughout this investigation, it became clear to investigators that Dunham had a history of inappropriate conduct aimed at students and other minor children with whom he had been trusted,” said the DA’s office in a statement to the press.

