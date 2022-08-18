Skip to Content
News
By
Published 6:54 AM

Thunderstorm Thursday; more showers on the way

Good morning, Central Oregon.

We are waking up to a cloudy and warm morning. Overnight, we had some showers across the region that will stick with us throughout the day.

Isolated showers after noon today with a high near 94. South wind 5 to 13 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Winds could gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

This evening expect more isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy with a low around 62. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Heat advisory continues through Friday. 

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.
iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817
Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Arielle Brumfield

Arielle Brumfield is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Arielle here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content