Thunderstorm Thursday; more showers on the way

Good morning, Central Oregon.

We are waking up to a cloudy and warm morning. Overnight, we had some showers across the region that will stick with us throughout the day.

Isolated showers after noon today with a high near 94. South wind 5 to 13 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Winds could gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

This evening expect more isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy with a low around 62. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Heat advisory continues through Friday.

