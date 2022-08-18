Vasectomies on the rise after Roe v Wade

By TW Starr

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Has the response to the overturn of Roe vs Wade and Tuesday’s announcement Louisiana’s three abortion clinics are moving out of the state led to a change in attitude towards different types of birth control, specifically vasectomies?

A quick web search on vasectomies will bring up a slew of stories about the surge of interest in the procedure across the country since the Supreme Court decision. Just one day after the ruling took effect, Google searches for the word “vasectomy” peaked and doctors and clinics reported an influx of interest.

Dr. Jared Moss with the LSU/Ochsner Regional Urology didn’t have specific numbers or examples about what’s happening locally, but said, “It would make sense to think that the national trends are still going to apply here. I would anticipate seeing an uptick in the number of men wanting to pursue vasectomy. I think that’s probably a reasonable assertion.”

“I think the most important thing when we talk to those men is that somebody really understands what they’re getting into. It’s not a knee jerk reaction. It’s not an emotional reaction. It needs to be a well thought out decision, just to make sure they’re competent, they know what this means,” said Moss.

Moss also wants potential patients to know the procedure is basically painless. It takes about 15 minutes to complete and just a few days to recover.

