Bend’s summer tourism numbers are down slightly, Visit Bend says

Visit Bend says hotel occupancy rates are down 10 per cent

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) - You may not notice it as many favorite spots are still crowded but Visit Bend says fewer people are visiting this summer than in prior years.

"We track the number of hotel rooms occupied each week. This summer we're averaging 18 thousand compared to last summer when it was closer to 20 thousand," Visit Bend CEO Kevney Dugan explained.

Dugan cites higher gas prices and international travel as reasons for the reduction in tourists.

While the number of rooms booked has dropped 10 per cent, Dugan says revenue is still strong as many hotels have raised rates with inflation and labor costs, "Some are charging $400 or $500 a night with the average price of a room at $200 and that's up from previous years. The big picture shows the taxes collected for the City's general fund shouldn't be impacted."

Visit Bend also keeps track of where visitors come from and this summer shows no change.

"75 to 80 per cent of the visitors come from Portland, Seattle and San Francisco," Dugan said, "places which are drive able."

Others travel to visit family and friends like the Driscoll family from Minnesota. "This is the first time my daughters have seen mountains so it's amazing and gorgeous here," said Mom Leah Driscoll, "we give it 5 stars and we haven't even been here long."

Visit Bend tracks the tourist experience with an ongoing online survey.

Their marketing targets the winter months when hotel occupancy drops to 50 per cent.

"We haven't had to sell people on visiting in the summer. They come for the all there is to do outdoors and for places like the High Desert Museum," Dugan added.