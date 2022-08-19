Bethesda Mission celebrates grand opening of new women’s shelter in Harrisburg

By Jeremy Jenkins

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A grand opening was held for a new shelter in Harrisburg that helps women experiencing homelessness.

It’s been a community effort to make this new shelter happen, and Bethesda Mission said it wants to thank everyone for their donations and help.

The old shelter on Forster Street had a maximum capacity of 25 beds and was torn down.

The new shelter, at the same site, can now fit twice as many beds.

In total, there is around 18,400 square feet of space.

Women in need have already moved in.

Bethesda Mission will hel tours of the facility at 6 p.m. Thursday. The grand opening celebration was at 7 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting,

The demolition of the old center and construction of the new one cost more than $4 million.

