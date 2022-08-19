Dead man found in Abiquiu Lake

By Nick Catlin

RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, New Mexico (KOAT) — A male body was recovered from Abiquiu Lake Thursday afternoon. The body was discovered by a person fishing around noon.

The Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office, Army Corps of Engineers and the county’s emergency management team recovered the body from the lake.

The body has been sent to the State Crime Lab. The investigation is ongoing and it is being investigated as a homicide until a cause of death is determined.

