Evers announces $4.5M investment in Wisconsin conservation projects

WISCONSIN (WDJT) — Governor Tony Evers announced a $4.5 million investment in conservation projects across Wisconsin Thursday, Aug. 18.

Part of the funding will go toward the Ozaukee Washington Land Trust’s purchase of the Cedar Gorge-Clay Bluffs Preserve along Lake Michigan.

Earlier this summer, the trust’s director told us a DNR grant to buy the land fell through.

A private investor was also interested in the property, but with the governor’s support, the trust appears to have enough funding to buy and preserve the bluffs.

The governor’s investment, funded by the state’s allocation of the American Rescue Plan Act, is also supporting Milwaukee Public Schools outdoor spaces, Caroline Lake Preserve in Ashland County, Forest County and Sand Creek in Bayfield County.

“From exploring our extraordinary parks and trails with loved ones to teaching the next generation to hunt and fish, conservation and outdoor recreation are part of who we are as a people,” said Gov. Evers. “This became even clearer during the height of the pandemic when our state parks had some of their highest rates of attendance on record. I’m proud to be investing these funds to ensure these precious natural areas are protected so Wisconsinites can enjoy them for years to come.”

