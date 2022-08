PITTSBURGH (AP) — Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto had surgery to repair his left rotator cuff and bicep. The team says Votto should be able to participate in spring training and be ready for the 2023 season. Votto, a six-time All-Star and 2010 NL MVP, hit just .205 this season with 11 homers and 41 RBIs. He has one year left on his contract that includes a club option for 2024. He turns 39 next month.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.