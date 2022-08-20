Nelly Korda makes up 7 shots to beat her sister in Spain
SOTOGRANDE, Spain (AP) — American Nelly Korda shot a 5-under 67 to make up seven strokes on her sister Jessica Korda and win the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour. Nelly Korda had bogeys on her second and final holes but it was still enough for a three-shot victory over her older sister, Spaniard Ana Pelaez Trivino and France’s Pauline Roussin. Jessica Korda shot a 5-over 77 to relinquish her six-shot lead over Roussin entering the final round.