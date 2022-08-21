New York City FC snaps 3-match skid with 2-0 win over Fire

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Gabriel Pereira and Santiago Rodríguez scored goals early in each half and New York City FC snapped a three-match losing streak with a 2-0 victory over the Chicago Fire.Pereira drilled a shot past Chicago goalkeeper Gaga Slonina into the upper right corner of the net from 10 feet outside the box to give NYCFC (13-7-7) a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute. It was Pereira’s fifth goal this season.Santiago Rodríguez notched his third goal of the season, scoring in the first minute of the second half to push the lead to 2-0.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.