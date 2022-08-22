10-week-old puppy found at bottom of trash can in Ohio gets adopted

By Emily Sanderson

Click here for updates on this story

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio (WLWT) — A 10-week-old puppy who was rescued after being found in the bottom of a trash can has found his forever home.

A city of Columbus employee was emptying the trash in a neighborhood park when he heard the puppy’s cries for help.

He found the puppy sitting at the bottom of a trash can.

The employee and Franklin County Deputy took the dog, now named Oscar, to the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center in Columbus.

Oscar got immediate medical care and was adopted shortly after that at a Clear the Shelters event.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.