Skip to Content
News
By
Published 10:40 AM

10-week-old puppy found at bottom of trash can in Ohio gets adopted

By Emily Sanderson

Click here for updates on this story

    FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio (WLWT) — A 10-week-old puppy who was rescued after being found in the bottom of a trash can has found his forever home.

A city of Columbus employee was emptying the trash in a neighborhood park when he heard the puppy’s cries for help.

He found the puppy sitting at the bottom of a trash can.

The employee and Franklin County Deputy took the dog, now named Oscar, to the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center in Columbus.

Oscar got immediate medical care and was adopted shortly after that at a Clear the Shelters event.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content