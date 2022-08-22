Miami PD officer accused of attempting to drive patrol car under the influence

By CBS MIAMI TEAM

Click here for updates on this story

MIAMI (WFOR) — A Miami police officer is temporarily out of a job after he allegedly attempted to drive a city police cruiser under the influence.

Investigators with the city’s anti-corruption unit were monitoring Jeffrey Marcano as part of an ongoing internal affairs investigation.

Detectives say they spotted Marcano driving his police cruiser before stopping at a restaurant in Brickell and drinking what appeared to be alcohol.

When Marcano walked back to his car, investigators say he appeared to stagger and sway.

Detectives approached his vehicle when they noticed Marcano turn on the cruiser.

They found two small bags with a substance believed to be cocaine on him.

Marcano was taken into custody and has been suspended without pay pending an investigation.

Since this report was filed, Marcano has bonded out of jail and is awaiting his next court appearance.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.