Another sunny day as temperatures are set to warm again

Good Tuesday morning, Central Oregon!

Today, we will be mostly sunny with a high across the tri-county region near 87 degrees. Calm winds will travel north between 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight, we will be mostly clear with a low across the region, with lows around 57. North wind 6 to 11 mph will become light and variable after midnight.

On Wednesday, we will reach a high near 91 across Central Oregon.

