Man awaiting trial today for attempted murder dies by suicide

By Web staff

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — KTBS has confirmed a man who died by suicide Monday morning on the Shreveport riverfront was scheduled to go on trial today for attempted murder in a 2021 shooting related to a child custody issue.

Shreveport police said they responded to the riverfront pavilion to a report of a man threatening to jump into the river. As they approached him, the man pulled out a gun and shot himself in the head, police said.

The Caddo District Attorney’s Office said Brandon Richardson, 32, faced trial on charges of attempted second-degree murder for the Jan. 17, 2021 incident in which he shot his former partner in the chest with a .22 caliber revolver. He also faced trial on charges of false imprisonment with a dangerous weapon and aggravated assault with a firearm. Those charges arose when Richardson pointed his gun at a man on the scene and held both his victim and the man at gunpoint before officers arrived.

The January 2021 shooting occurred during a custody exchange in which Richardson did not want to return the child to the mother. The shooting occurred in the presence of numerous witnesses, including young children.

