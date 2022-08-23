Social media influencers rake in the dough with entertaining content

By Cynthia Yip

HONOLULU (KITV) — Influencer marketing isn’t cheap — just ask popular celebrity Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who charges $1.5 million for one post.

The global social media market size is expected to grow from about $160 billion in 2021 to $223 Billion in 2022, according to the Business Research Company.

And more social media influencers are turning their hobby into a full-time gig.

In the world of influencers on Instagram and TikTok, the more followers you have, the more money you can make.

It doesn’t matter what social platform you’re on. Micro-influencers with 6,000 to 10,000 followers can make about $88 per post.

An influencer with 50,000 to 80,000 followers can charge $200 for a post.

Instagram is the primary stage for influencers and they don’t need millions of followers to earn money on Instagram.

Whitney Cordray, also known as @TurtleGirlFit on social media, turned up her social media presence during COVID, when she didn’t work much as a dental assistant.

She turned to Instagram, TikTok and OnlyFans to make money. It took her three months to buy her dad a new car — and he was finally able to retire. Today, she brings in about $200,000 a year.

“Of course, he thought it was weird because he is old school and he doesn’t understand social media, but all he sees is that I’m happy,” says Cordray. ‘He’s happy now. I don’t see him stressed out. And trying to further my career in this. I’m very blessed.”

Social media influencers who have more than 100,000 followers can charge $500 for a post. But that depends on the social media platform.

Jonny Benetiz works on Kauai with a tour company. His sidehustle is collaborating with sponsors on his social media.

Jonny Benitez, or @JonnyTsunami808 says, “Instagram, TikTok videos all of that generates me money. I get from $5 to $10 grand a month sometimes, that varies if my videos go viral or what companies I’m working with but also goes into merch.”

Tristan Hamm, or who runs the @RevivedOutdoors account, explains, “Everybody has Instagram, everybody has access to TikTok, anyone can use for a side hustle to give back to their community. To change their life. To quit their job and start a whole new career path.“

Economists say, before COVID, 10 to 11 percent of people worked part time at home.

Today, that number is about 20 percent, as more people find unconventional ways to work — especially through social media marketing and influencing with just their phone.

Before her success as a social media influencer, Whitney was addicted to pain pills following an accident for 10 years. And now she wants to help others with her influence.

“When I was addicted, I would focus my attention to these creators who would make me laugh to inspire me to do better, because I was in such a dark point,” says Cordray. “So I want to be that fuel for other people so that they know if they are in that dark place, it doesn’t last forever. “

Marketing Outlook reports that the top 5 social media platforms for influencer marketing are: Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Twitter and Facebook.

