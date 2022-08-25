Independent divers to help search for Selma woman Jolissa Fuentes
By KFSN Staff
Click here for updates on this story
FRESNO, California (KFSN) — A group of independent divers will join the search for a missing Selma woman who was last seen nearly three weeks ago.
Adventures with Purpose is headed to Pine Flat Lake to look for Jolissa Fuentes.
The 22-year-old went to an AMPM in the early morning hours of August 7.
Her phone was last traced to the Avocado Lake area, which is a few miles southwest of Pine Flat.
She was driving a silver Hyundai sedan.
Earlier this week, the same group of volunteers helped find the car containing the remains of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni in a Northern California reservoir.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.