Bodies of murdered Washington couple found in garbage can

KITSAP COUNTY, Washington (KPTV) — Newly revealed court documents shed light on the circumstances surrounding the arrest of a man accused of a grisly double homicide in Washington.

According to court records obtained by FOX 13 Seattle, Kitsap County Patrol officers responded to a residence on Shady Glen Avenue Southeast in Olalla at about 5 p.m. on August 18 for a welfare check after a woman called worried about her parents who lived there.

Even though their cars were still there when the woman visited her parent’s house, they never answered her calls, according to the court documents. She entered the house with her key and saw blood on one of the doors and shattered glass on the floor as she reached the master bedroom.

She contacted her boyfriend and 911 when she couldn’t find her parents. Deputies found blood inside the house and on the deck outside the master bedroom when they arrived at the scene.

Deputies allegedly then saw what they believed to be two bodies in a garbage can on the property close to the deck, according to the probable cause paperwork.

The two victims, Steve and Mina Shulz were shot to death before being put in the garbage can, according to investigators. The autopsy report has not been made public.

Investigators found a revolver and Mina Shulz’s wallet stolen, as well as several items missing from the master bedroom’s drawers.

During the course of their investigation, detectives discovered Shaun David Rose, 40, and his girlfriend Danielle lived in an RV on a neighbor’s land. While visiting the property they found bloody clothing and a cellphone on a trunk in front of the RV.

Warrants were obtained and police captured 40-year-old Shaun David Rose. He was charged with two counts of first degree murder and was held without bail until trial.

