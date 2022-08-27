Perry, McCammon lead FAU past Charlotte 43-13

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — N’Kosi Perry threw for 256 yards, Larry McCammon ran for 118 and Florida Atlantic defeated Charlotte 43-13 in a season and Conference USA opener. Five players scored touchdowns for the Owls, among them Justin McKithen, who returned an interception 63 yards for a score. The Owls had 218 yards rushing and their defense held the 49ers to 62 yards on the ground. FAU had 482 total yards and 26 first downs while holding Charlotte to 279 yards and 11 first downs. Charlotte’s Chris Reynolds was 14-of-19 passing for 196 yards and two touchdowns.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.