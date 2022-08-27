Skip to Content
Three people injured during disturbance at a Wiz Khalifa concert

By Claire Colbert and Tina Burnside, CNN

Authorities said three people were injured during a disturbance at a concert Friday night at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release early Saturday morning that the disturbance was reported just before 10:30 p.m. ET in section 5 of the lawn area at the venue. Security personnel responded quickly, and all the subjects nearby exited the area on foot, the release stated.

Police staff deployed multiple quick response teams and swept the area; no weapons were found, authorities said. The nature of the disturbance is unclear.

Three people reported minor injuries and were transported to area hospitals, police said.

According to the music venue’s Facebook page, rappers Wiz Khalifa and Logic were headliners at a concert there on Friday evening.

