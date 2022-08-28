Winner finds $1,000 coin in Asheville location; more than 7,000 register for contest

By WLOS Staff

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Thousands of people in Asheville competed Saturday for the chance to find a rare coin worth $1,000.

It was all part of The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt, which came to Asheville Saturday, Aug. 27.

According to organizers, close to 7,000 people registered to take part.

Puzzles with clues to the coin’s locations were sent to participants via email starting at 11:45 a.m. Saturday.

It took about three hours for the coin to be found — at Leah Chiles Park.

Nasrin Azari was the winner!

Asheville is one of just six U.S. cities chosen to be a contest location this summer.

