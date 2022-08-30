Eugenio Derbez injured in accident, according to wife

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Actor Eugenio Derbez, known for his work in films like “CODA” and the remake of “Overboard,” was injured an accident of an undisclosed nature and is facing a long recovery, according to his wife, Mexican actress and singer Alessandra Rosaldo.

In a statement posted to Instagram in Spanish, Rosaldo, who has been married to Derbez since 2012, said the actor “is fine” but suffered injuries that will require surgical intervention and that he faces a “long and difficult” recovery that will include rehabilitation.

Rosaldo did not share details about the accident.

CNN has reached out to representatives for the actor for further comment.

Derbez most recently appeared in a film for Hulu called “The Valet” and stars in Apple TV+’s “Acapulco,” which is set to return for a second season in October.

“Thank you for always being close to us,” Rosaldo concluded her message. “I know that with the good energy that they will be sending us and with the favor of God, Eugenio will recover very soon.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.