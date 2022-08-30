Iowa town asks: Where did we put our time capsule?

The northwest Iowa city of Sheldon planned to make the opening of a time capsule among the centerpiece events of its 150th anniversary, but it ran into a slight problem. No one can find the time capsule. The time capsule was buried 50 years ago during Sheldon’s centennial celebration. Sheldon Chamber of Commerce Director Ashley Nordahl says event organizers planned to have a town birthday celebration Friday morning featuring birthday cake and coffee as well as opening the time capsule. They then planned to place new items inside the capsule and rebury it. The other events will go on, with the time capsule unveiling delayed until workers can find it. The city will hire a company with an underground radar system to find the capsule.

