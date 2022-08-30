Mikhail Gorbachev, Soviet president who took down the Iron Curtain, dies

By Tim Lister, CNN

Mikhail Gorbachev, the last president of the Soviet Union before its dissolution, has died in Moscow at the age of 92, according to official statements.

Gorbachev, whose tumultuous rule was associated with the terms perestroika and glasnost (reform and openness) died after a long illness, Russian state news agencies reported.

“Mikhail Sergeevich Gorbachev died this evening after a severe and prolonged illness,” the Central Clinical Hospital said, according to RIA / Novosti Tuesday.

This is a developing story… more to come.

