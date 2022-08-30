To fight mechanic shortage, some hope to recruit students to the automotive industry

By Shanila Kabir

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — Many technicians say the mechanic shortage skyrocketed during the pandemic — and they hope the uptick in students enrolling in trade schools translates into more mechanics in the field.

“This is the foundation for everything. You need people to fix cars, build buildings, and do plumbing. That was the industry that stayed alive during the pandemic. This is a demanding and secure job for people here,” said Robert Silva, automotive technology professor.

According to a 2021 college and career report conducted by the Hawaii Department of Education and the University of Hawaii, the rate of students going to college decreased from 55% to 51% during the pandemic.

Officials at the Transportation and Trades Department at Honolulu Community College said the number of students are consistent. One automotive technology class currently has 18 students, close to the capacity of 20 students.

“I feel like I have the same amount of skills than people who went to college. I also think I got lucky because compared to them I saved a lot more,” said Christian Peebles, a fifth-semester automotive student.

The HCC Automotive Technology program is five semesters long and instructors said their students are guaranteed a job after completion.

