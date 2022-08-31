Dolly Parton launches ‘Doggy Parton’ pet apparel line

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Dolly Parton’s latest business venture is going to the dogs.

The superstar singer, actress and author has announced the launch of “Doggy Parton” — a line of dog apparel and accessories produced in partnership with SportPet Designs.

The line will feature shirts, dresses, squeaky toys and even a blonde wig inspired by Parton. A portion of the proceeds will go to Willa B. Farms, a rescue organization that provides a home for displaced animals.

“‘Puppy Love” was my very first record and 6 decades later, my love for pets is stronger than ever. This inspired me to start my own line of Doggy Parton apparel, accessories, toys and more with a little ‘Dolly’ flair,” Parton said in a statement. “Part of the proceeds will support Willa B Farms, a rescue where animals in need find never-ending love. Don’t we all need that?'”

Initially the products will be available via DoggyParton.com and Amazon with more retailers to be announced in the future.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.