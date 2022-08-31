Man drowns in reservoir

By Evan Sobol and Christian Colón

WATERBURY, Connecticut (WFSB) — A man drowned in the East Mountain Reservoir Monday afternoon, police said.

A witness and a fisherman saw a man go underwater around 4:00 pm on Monday. Shortly after three boats were launched and divers went looking for the man.

Waterbury police said a rescue team pulled a man from the water.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The East Mountain Reservoir is a public water supply for Waterbury. Residents say the reservoir is infamous for drownings. Back in 2020, two young men drowned after the air mattress they were floating on capsized.

“I saw all the hazmat and the boats coming in. I saw the ambulance and the fire trucks so I knew from the last time we were here there was a drowning. A lot of kids go out there and play,” says Kayla Pettewai from Waterbury.

The victim has been identified as Jamie Ward, 41, of Waterbury.

Police said the man was swimming in the reservoir. He went under the water and did not return to the surface.

There were no signs of trauma or foul play, police said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Ward’s cause of death was drowning, and that it was accidental.

With Labor Day weekend approaching, officials are urging caution.

“Just be safe. If you are not a good swimmer, don’t go. Stay in designated swimming areas. Stay where lifeguards are, ” says Michael Hilinski, Battalion Chief of the Waterbury Fire Department.

Officials say this incident is under investigation.

