Another human leg seeming to belong to a child found at NYC DEP facility

HUNTS POINT, Bronx (WABC) — More apparent human remains were found at a Department of Environmental Protection facility in the Bronx early Thursday.

A second leg, which appears to be from a child or a newborn, was found at the water pollution control plant on Ryawa Avenue in Hunts Point around midnight.

The discovery was made a day after workers initially spotted possible human remain there, described as a leg from the knee down, with the foot attached, on a conveyor belt as recycled materials passed them just before 9 a.m. Wednesday.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Efraim Basom, who works across the street at a seafood warehouse. “It’s starting to be scary in this area.”

Investigators have concluded the legs were cut from the rest of the body using a cutting instrument.

The Medical Examiner’s office has told detectives the remains appear human.

It remains unclear if it was dumped at the location or came from the water and got caught in the system.

The plant is an initial filter point for all of the Bronx, so the possible remains could have come from anywhere in the borough.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are waiting for more information from the medical examiner.

