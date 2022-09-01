How you can help the nearly 300 dogs seized in Nye County

By Elaine Emerson

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — Nearly 300 dogs were discovered at a property in Amargosa Valley last week. Since then, the community has continued to reach out about how they can help.

Oksana Higgins and Vasili Platunov were arrested on animal abuse charges in connection with the dogs found in Amargosa Valley and Pahrump on Aug. 22. The dogs stayed on property for a week until a judge allowed the dogs to be moved to nearby shelters.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office and Tails of Nye County Inc. have organized a GoFundMe to help benefit the dogs.

Tails of Nye County is a non-profit rescue that is partnering with the Nye County Animal Shelter to house the dogs in anticipation of rehoming and adoption. The money raised from the GoFundMe will go to kennels, food and supplies for the dogs.

