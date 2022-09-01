New rules: G League will set a target score for OT games
By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer
Overtime in the G League this season will be a race to seven points. The schedule for the G League’s 22nd season has been was released, with the 50-game slate for teams beginning on Nov. 4 and ending on March 25. And the league is making some changes, with a switch to a “target score” ending for its overtime games among the most significant. The first team to score seven points in the OT period wins, and that extra session will be untimed.