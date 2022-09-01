Texas and new QB Ewers open season hosting ULM

Texas is trying to push its way back into the national conversation under second-year coach Steve Sarkisian. The Longhorns fell to 5-7 last season but have a potential Heisman Trophy contender in third-year running back Bijan Robinson. Texas needs a dominant, confidence-building win over Louisiana-Monroe ahead of next week’s matchup against No. 1 Alabama. Anything less will make the Longhorns and their fans nervous about the season. Transfer freshman QB Quinn Ewers gets the start for the Longhorns. Receiver Boogie Knight is the Warhawks’ top playmaker.

By The Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.