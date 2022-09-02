Cincinnati man taken to hospital after bus driver denied him access to charge oxygen tank

By Jatara McGee

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) — A local man who relies on an oxygen tank to breathe says he tried to get a ride home on the access bus and ended up needing a ride to the hospital.

It happened over the weekend in Avondale. The Golf Manor man says the driver’s refusal to accommodate him could have cost him his life.

Five days later Henry Parkel says he is still shaken up and has been anxious all week.

He attended a gospel concert at a church in Avondale Saturday evening and pre-booked a ride there and back on a Metro Access bus, which is designed for people with disabilities.

“The concert was lovely. It was very uplifting. I try to get out into the community as much as possible,” Parkel said.

He relies on a portable oxygen tank and motorized wheelchair due to severe COPD.

After the concert, he went outside to catch the bus home.

“I noticed that this machine was not holding the charge,” Parkel said. “About time when the bus got there I had about eight percent oxygen level, and I knew that was not going to get me home. But if I could make it to the bus to plug into the cigarette lighter, I would be alright.”

Parkel said he has charged his oxygen tank the same way on Metro Access buses in the past.

When he tried to board, he saw a driver he said he has encountered once before, earlier this month.

“He said ‘I hope your machine is charged up, because you won’t be able to charge it on this bus,'” Parkel said.

“I said ‘sir, I’m bout ready to run out of oxygen. If I don’t have oxygen, I could die,'” Parkel said. “I told him I’m gonna have to call 911.”

“He told me to get off the ramp and call 911,” Parkel said.

He said he started panicking at that point and hyperventilating. He yelled out for help and said someone leaving the church called 911.

By the time the ambulance arrived, his oxygen tank was dead.

“To not be able to breathe, oh that is a horrible feeling,” he said. “I was scared. I’ve never been so scared.”

Medics gave Parkel oxygen on the way to the hospital.

“Once they hooked it up I just felt the flow of oxygen. I felt so much better,” he said.

WLWT first reached out to Metro Monday inquiring about the incident. Metro has since launched an investigation.

WLWT requested Metro’s policy on reasonable modifications related to ADA compliance. Metro provided its policy which states riders are responsible for providing “a clear description of the modification needed to use the transportation service” and making “the modification request as far in advance as possible, particularly when there is a long-term problem.”

A spokesman said he could not comment on specifics of the investigation since it remains active and ongoing.

Pat LaFleur, SORTA/Metro External Affairs Manager released the following statement:

“We are aware of an incident that occurred over the weekend involving an Access paratransit customer having difficulty with a medical device. The health and safety of our customers and staff is always our top priority, and it is Access policy to provide any reasonable accommodations for our paratransit customers’ unique needs. We take all customer feedback very seriously, and as with all incidents of this nature, we are currently reviewing this customer’s experience in order to ensure all reasonable accommodations were offered to meet their needs and provide the best service possible. Customers are encouraged to make us aware of said accommodations as far in advance as possible.”

Parkel said he received a call from a Metro supervisor Monday.

“She was very apologetic, and she told me for my troubles she would send me two books of passes out. That’s not good enough, he said.

WLWT first introduced you to Parkel last summer when he attended a concert on Fountain Square and was told he could not charge his oxygen tank during the concert. 3CDC called the incident a “learning experience” and said it would inform seasonal staff about how to deal with guests with disabilities.

Parkel has relied on an oxygen tank for about three years and said he is noticing a trend, a lack of education throughout the community.

He said he was so overwhelmed Saturday, that he was not thinking clearly.

“I could have just asked somebody to bring their car over there, and I could have plugged into their car. But I was trying to concentrate on my breathing and worried,” he said. “I was worried about dying.”

