Governor Brown visits Bend, meets with Safeway shooting victims’ families, praises first responders

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Kate Brown paid a visit to Bend on Friday to meet privately with the families of the two men fatally shot by a gunman at the Bend Eastside Safeway last Sunday, as well as with police and fire department first responders who rushed to the scene.

After the private meeting at the Bend Fire Station by Pilot Butte, Brown spoke with reporters and publicly expressed her gratitude to the police officers and first responders who quickly responded to Sunday’s shooting, highlighting their bravery.

She also praised local efforts to help community members since the shooting, to support those in need and heal from the tragedy.

Brown also spoke in favor of and urged Oregonians to vote for Measure 114, a gun-control measure on Oregon's fall ballot, while stressing the importance of addressing and ending gun violence across Oregon, and America.

Carly Keenan was at the meeting. She'll have the full story on NewsChannel 21 at Five.