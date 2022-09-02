Parents raise concerns over hot classrooms in San Juan Bautista

By David Aguilar

SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, California (KSBW) — With hot weather warnings issued for the next several days, some parents in San Juan Bautista are increasing calls to school leaders to do more to help keep kids cool in the classroom.

Parents with kids at San Juan Elementary School have been complaining for days, saying it’s too hot in the classroom.

“My kid the first few days was like mommy I’m sweaty. His hair was all wet, he was beet red,” said Dulce Montoya. “I had a mom who told me her kid came home two days complaining of a headache, another mom said her kid got a bloody nose.”

Parents say they felt the heat firsthand during the back-to-school night Wednesday evening.

“It was ridiculously hot at 6 o’clock at night in the classroom,” said Randy Burgess whose son is a third-grade student at the school.

The heat concerns have been raised since the beginning of the school year. Parents say the principal’s solution was to buy small fans for each classroom.

“You know they got one fan sitting on the floor in the corner, doesn’t oscillate. It’s not fair for the kids,” said Burgess. “We should be able to donate fans if we want, you know what I mean? It seems like it’s complicated even to do that.”

In fact, the local plumbers and steamfitters union 393 offered to donate money to buy more fans.

“It would be a unanimous vote for what is going on here fans, air conditioning whatever it takes to make sure these kids are in the classroom comfortable,” said Al Gonzalez, vice-president of the union.

Parents say more fans might help. But ultimately parents would like to see a permanent solution.

“I understand people are saying oh my god we grew up without A/C. I understand that. The weather wasn’t like this so there’s nothing wrong with us wanting to adapt to the new weather and make it better for the kids that’s all we’re asking for,” said Montoya.

“We don’t leave dogs in cars we don’t leave people in cars we don’t shut them in a room with no A.C.,” said Burgess.

Action News reached out to the school principal who referred us to the district superintendent but she didn’t respond to our request for comment.

But Montoya said the superintendent planned to meet with her and other parents Thursday afternoon.

